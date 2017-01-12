RAW VIDEO: Interview with sister of woman hit by falling debris from NB I-465

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis woman is recovering from surgery after a piece of concrete from the Rockville Road bridge over NB I-465 smashed through her car windshield on Tuesday.

Police say a semi was pulling a trailer with a mobile car crusher when, for some reason, the hydraulic arm on crusher extended and it hit the overpass.

Concrete and debris came raining down on the interstate below. One chunk hit the windshield of a car driven by 28-year-old Christine Haraburda. Her sister says Christina's right arm was shattered.

