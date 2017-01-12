RAW VIDEO: Interview with sister of woman hit by falling debris from NB I-465

Light fog
A mobile car crusher struck the Rockville Road overapss on NB I-465 Tuesday and concrete fell on the cars below
INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis woman is recovering from surgery after a piece of concrete from the Rockville Road bridge over NB I-465 smashed through her car windshield on Tuesday.
Police say a semi was pulling a trailer with a mobile car crusher when, for some reason, the hydraulic arm on crusher extended and it hit the overpass.
Concrete and debris came raining down on the interstate below. One chunk hit the windshield of a car driven by 28-year-old Christine Haraburda. Her sister says Christina's right arm was shattered.
A Purdue University student was found dead in a residence hall Tuesday night and campus police are seeking answers in the student’s death.
Ball State University accidentally sent the list of students who are on academic probation to each of those students this week, the…
INDIANAPOLIS – It may have felt like spring Thursday morning, but forecasts call for dipping temperatures below freezing, resulting in…
The Government Publishing Office has officially changed the title of people from Indiana to "Hoosiers."