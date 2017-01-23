RECALL: Glass could break off, fall into beer bottle

INDIANAPOLIS -- Some Sierra Nevada-brand bottles of beer are under a recall notice, after the company said the glass could break off the bottles.

The recall affects 12-ounce bottles of the following:

Pale Ale

Torpedo Extra IPA

Tripical Torpedo

Sidecar Orange Pale Ale

Beer Camp Golden IPA

Otra Vez

Nooner

Hop Hunter IPA

Bottles packaged from 12-5-16 to 1-13-17 with the bottling code M (printed on the packaging or the shoulder of the bottle) are affected by the recall.

Those bottles can be found in Indiana and 35 other states.

Sierra Nevada said the glass could break due to a loss of carbonation, possibly falling into the bottle. The risk affects about 1 in 10,000 bottles, or 0.01 percent of the bottles.

The company has not received any reports of injuries.

If you have questions, call 800-596-7835.