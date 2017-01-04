Red Cross issues emergency call for blood donations

INDIANAPOLIS -- The American Red Cross issued an emergency nationwide call for blood donations after it received fewer donations than expected in November and December.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross said there were 37,000 fewer donations than what was needed. Severe weather also forced nearly 100 blood drives to cancel in December.

“We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs," said Rodney Wilson, communications manager for Red Cross Indiana-Ohio Blood Services Region. "Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.”

The Red Cross is hosting blood drives in the following central Indiana locations:

Delaware County

Albany

1/20/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Albany Elementary School, 700 West State Street

Muncie

1/11/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pruis Hall, McKinley Avenue

1/19/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Francis of Assisi, 1200 W Riverside Ave

_______________

Hamilton County

Fishers

1/7/2017: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Kroger, 11700 Olio Road

_______________

Madison County

Anderson

1/6/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hoosier Park, 4500 Dan Patch Circle

1/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ponderosa Steakhouse, 5009 S Scatterfield Road

Pendleton

1/9/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Pendleton, 225 West State Street

_______________

Marion County

Indianapolis

1/4/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Vincent Hospital, 2000 West 86th Street

1/6/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fort Benjamin Harrison Community, 8950 Otis Avenue

1/12/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Taylor Hall, 815 West Michigan

1/13/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Vincent Heart Center, 10580 North Meridian

1/13/2017: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Penske Automotive Group, 4140 East 96th St

1/21/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marriott North, 3645 River Crossing Parkway

_______________

Putnam County

Coatesville

1/4/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Heritage Lake Clubhouse, 1000 Clubhouse Road

_______________

Bartholomew County

Columbus

1/6/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., La QUINTA, 101 Carrie Lane

1/10/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cummins Plant # 1, 500 Central Ave.

1/13/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., La QUINTA, 101 Carrie Lane

1/13/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Peter's Lutheran School, 719 Fifth Street

1/20/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., La QUINTA, 101 Carrie Lane

Hope

1/9/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hope Moravian Church, 202 Main Street

_______________

Brown County

Nashville

1/18/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 1750 East State Road 46

_______________

Johnson County

Franklin

1/9/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walmart, 2125 North Morton

1/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Johnson County Armory - HHC 219, 325 Minute Man Way

Whiteland

1/7/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., SouthPointe Church, 70 West St.

_______________

Monroe County

Bloomington

1/4/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

1/5/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

1/7/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

1/8/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Indiana Army National Guard - Bloomington, 3380 South Walnut Street

1/11/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

1/12/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

1/12/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Indiana University Ashton Residence Center, 1800 East 10th Street

1/14/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

1/15/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 219 E. 4th Street

1/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hutton Honors College, 811 East Seventh Street

1/18/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

1/19/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

1/20/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Indiana University Cyberinfrastructure Building, 2709 East 10th Street

1/21/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

Ellettsville

1/21/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., HealthSource, 403 W. Temperance