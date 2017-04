ZIONSVILLE, Ind. -- The city of Zionsville has been named one of the safest cities in America, according to a new report released by SafeWise.

SafeWise, a home security and safety brand, compiled its fourth annual report of the "100 Safest Cities in America" by analyzing the most recent complete FBI crime data from 2015. All of the cities have a minimum population of 10,000 people.

Zionsville is the only Indiana city that made the list, coming in at 74th. The city has moved up 27 spots, coming in 101st the 2016 report.

REPORT | Indiana ranked fourth most miserable state in America

According to SafeWise, Zionsville made the list because of their active Neighborhood Watch and crime prevention programs which allow citizens to customize their security plans to fit their needs.

Zionsville has a population of over 26,000 residents, and according to the 2015 FBI data, averages only .84 crimes for every 1,000 people.

ALSO | SafeWise 2016: 20 Safest Cities in Indiana

So where is the safest city in America? According to SafeWise, that would be Lewisboro, New York. The eastern city has a population of almost 13,000 people but had no violent crimes and only .1 property crimes for every 1,000 people according to the 2015 data.

RELATED | Indiana highways ranked 36th nationally | Vox: Indiana ranks #2 for people named 'Trump' | Indiana ranks No. 4 in new freedom study | Carmel, Fishers named among 20 safest small US cities | These are the best public high schools in Indiana | Report: Indianapolis ranked 126 out of 150 of the "happiest" large U.S. cities