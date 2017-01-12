Republicans, Democrat come together for Indiana name change to 'Hoosiers'

INDIANAPOLIS -- We are officially Indianans no more.

The Government Publishing Office has officially changed the title of people from Indiana to "Hoosiers."

The change was noted in the federal government style guide, which produces and preserves information

In a moment of bipartisianship, Republican Sen. Todd Young and Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly came together to celebrate the change.

"We're not delivering world peace, but we're finally being identified by the federal government as who we are. Hoosiers," Young said. "It's not just the name of a classic movie. It's not just what we call IU athletics. It's who we are."

Donnelly and former Senator Dan Coats sent a letter to the chairman of the Government Publishing Office's Style Board, requesting the change. Then- Representative Young also sent a letter.

@marybschneider @SmartPolitics @SenDonnelly Sen Donnelly and I are in bipartisan agreement on this one - call us Hoosiers — Senator Dan Coats (@SenDanCoats) August 19, 2016

In the letter, the senators wrote, "... Indiana residents do not use this word (Indianans). In fact, we find it a little jarring to be referred to in this way."

Now that they have the change they wanted, Donnelly and Young released a video, celebrating the change.

"It's my honor to accomplish this with you," Young said to Donnelly.

"Good job, man." Donnelly responded, with a handshake.

Now, to solve that pesky problem of figuring out where the word "Hoosier" actually came from...

