Republicans, Democrat come together for Indiana name change to 'Hoosiers'

INDIANAPOLIS -- We are officially Indianans no more.
The Government Publishing Office has officially changed the title of people from Indiana to "Hoosiers."
The change was noted in the federal government style guide, which produces and preserves information
In a moment of bipartisianship, Republican Sen. Todd Young and Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly came together to celebrate the change.
"We're not delivering world peace, but we're finally being identified by the federal government as who we are. Hoosiers," Young said. "It's not just the name of a classic movie. It's not just what we call IU athletics. It's who we are."
Donnelly and former Senator Dan Coats sent a letter to the chairman of the Government Publishing Office's Style Board, requesting the change. Then- Representative Young also sent a letter.