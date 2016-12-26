Restaurant on Indianapolis' east side catches fire for second time

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
7:29 AM, Dec 26, 2016
5 hours ago

IFD says the fire at the Royal Fish, Chicken and Gyros restaurant started in the kitchen

WRTV
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- A restaurant on Indianapolis' east side caught fire for a second time early Monday morning.

Firefighters were back out at Royal Fish, Chicken and Gyros in the 3800 block of Mitthoeffer around 4 a.m.

Embers from a fire earlier in the day had rekindled. It took firefighters about 10 minutes to get the flames under control.

 

The restaurant first caught fire around 5 p.m. on Sunday. 

 

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen and caused about $75,000 in damage.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time and there were no injuries.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News