Restaurant on Indianapolis' east side catches fire for second time

IFD says the fire at the Royal Fish, Chicken and Gyros restaurant started in the kitchen
INDIANAPOLIS -- A restaurant on Indianapolis' east side caught fire for a second time early Monday morning.
Firefighters were back out at Royal Fish, Chicken and Gyros in the 3800 block of Mitthoeffer around 4 a.m.
Embers from a fire earlier in the day had rekindled. It took firefighters about 10 minutes to get the flames under control.
Master Stream Operations utilized to drown the one story structure after embers flare up from fire earlier in the day at 38th & Mitthoeffer pic.twitter.com/CzRIUCpIOD— IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) December 26, 2016
The restaurant first caught fire around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Kitchen fire to blame for $75K in damage to restaurant at 38th & Mitthoeffer. No customers inside. No injury. Under Control in 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/l6QnkKdZkb— IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) December 25, 2016
Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen and caused about $75,000 in damage.
No one was inside the restaurant at the time and there were no injuries.
