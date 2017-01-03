Reuben Engagement Center to help Indy's homeless battle addiction and mental health problems

Light rain
HI: 51°
LO: 37°
HI: 36°
LO: 19°
HI: 21°
LO: 14°
The facility will help coordinate help for the homeless to battle addiction and mental health problems
INDIANAPOLIS -- The ribbon was cut Monday on a new facility in Indianapolis that is dedicated to helping the homeless battle addiction and mental health problems.
The Reuben Engagement Center is right next door to the Arrestee Processing Center downtown at 746 E. Market Street.
The Engagement Center will help get the homeless to addiction facilities and mental health facilities instead of jail, where so many homeless end up.
The facility will operate under the City of Indianapolis - Office of Public Health and Safety.
RTV6's Derrik Thomas talked with some of the city's homeless about what this facility will mean to them. Watch his story in the video player above.
A rude awakening for many people on Indianapolis' west side who found windows in their cars and SUV's shattered Monday morning.
It seemed like everyone was waiting for an announcement Monday that never came. Speculation was running rampant about the future of…
An Indianapolis widow hopes someone will step forward and help solve the shooting death of her 55-year-old husband.
Police say the boys were taken by their father who is still missing.
The ribbon was cut Monday on a new facility in Indianapolis that is dedicated to helping the homeless battle addiction and mental health…