Reuben Engagement Center to help Indy's homeless battle addiction and mental health problems

INDIANAPOLIS -- The ribbon was cut Monday on a new facility in Indianapolis that is dedicated to helping the homeless battle addiction and mental health problems.

The Reuben Engagement Center is right next door to the Arrestee Processing Center downtown at 746 E. Market Street.

The Engagement Center will help get the homeless to addiction facilities and mental health facilities instead of jail, where so many homeless end up.

The facility will operate under the City of Indianapolis - Office of Public Health and Safety.

