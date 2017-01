INDIANAPOLIS -- The reward has been raised for information about the shooting death of a whooping crane that was shot and killed in southern Greene County earlier this month.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have upped the reward to $15,600 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for killing the bird.

This is the second whooping crane to be found dead in the same area.

RELATED | Reward offered in death of protected bird in 2014

The whooping crane, North America's tallest bird, is protected by both state and federal law. Conservation officers say only about 450 remain in the wild.

RELATED | Endangered whooping crane found dead in Greene County