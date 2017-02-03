Rexnord workers deliver petitions to governor, rally to save jobs

INDIANAPOLIS -- Rexnord workers delivered petitions to the governor’s office before holding a rally in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday to appeal for help to save their jobs.

Rexnord announced last October that they would be shipping roughly 300 jobs to their Monterrey, Mexico and Texas plants. The company is on-track to close in June, which means layoffs could begin anytime.

Workers hope their cries will be heard by the governor or even the president. They want the same incentives offered to their company as the state gave to Carrier to keep them in Indiana.

Trump visited Carrier in early December to announce a deal he had struck a $7 million with the company to keep approximately 800 jobs at their Indianapolis plant. Roughly 400 jobs will still be moving out of state.

But most importantly, they want to be heard. Union representatives say even just acknowledging their jobs lost would be a step in the right direction.

“If he did anything it would be a move in the right direction. What we’d like to hear whether it was Gov. Pence or now Gov. Holcomb is at least acknowledge the fact of what is happening here in the state that they represent. We’re losing jobs,” said Chuck Jones with the United Steelworkers 1999.

Workers had collected 287 signatures on the petitions that they hand-delivered to the governor’s office on Thursday.

The governor‘s office did not have a comment on their visit.

