INDIANAPOLIS – Rexnord workers were approved for a series of services under the Trade Adjustment Assistance program Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The TAA program is made available to those who were displaced due to imports or shifts in production out of the country.

Rexnord Industries, located on Indianapolis’ west side, announced in October 2016 it would ship 300 jobs to its Monterrey, Mexico and Texas plants.

Workers continue to protest against the move while trying to capture the attention of President Donald Trump.

“Hopefully President Trump and Vice President Pence will hear our voice and come calling like he did for Carrier,” said one Rexnord worker.

PREVIOUS | Rexnord workers rally to save jobs, hope to catch attention of President Trump | Employees react to possible Rexnord move to Mexico | City to target Rexnord tax breaks if company decides to move to Mexico

The TAA program will provide Rexnord workers with services needed to prepare for reemployment. Weekly trade re-adjustment allowances may also be paid to eligible workers following the end of unemployment insurance benefits.

Employees may also qualify for a variety of reemployment services, job search and relocation allowances, health insurance premium assistance through the Health Coverage Tax Credit, and training.

Those 50 and older may be eligible for Reemployment Trade Adjustment Assistance (RTAA), a wage subsidy of 50 percent of the difference between their new salary and old salary, up to $10,000.

To begin using services through the TAA program, Rexnord employees are encouraged to contact their local WorkOne Career Center.

The following WorkOne centers are located in Marion County:

WorkOne East

2525 N. Shadeland Avenue

Suite C-3

Indianapolis, IN 46219

(317) 358-4500

WorkOne Express at College Park – Parkstone

9002 N. Purdue Road

Suite 200

Indianapolis, IN 46268

WorkOne West

3400 Lafayette Road

Indianapolis, IN 46222

(317) 246-5400

To find other WorkOne centers outside of Marion County, click here.