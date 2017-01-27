The TAA program will provide Rexnord workers with services needed to prepare for reemployment. Weekly trade re-adjustment allowances may also be paid to eligible workers following the end of unemployment insurance benefits.
Employees may also qualify for a variety of reemployment services, job search and relocation allowances, health insurance premium assistance through the Health Coverage Tax Credit, and training.
Those 50 and older may be eligible for Reemployment Trade Adjustment Assistance (RTAA), a wage subsidy of 50 percent of the difference between their new salary and old salary, up to $10,000.
To begin using services through the TAA program, Rexnord employees are encouraged to contact their local WorkOne Career Center.
The following WorkOne centers are located in Marion County:
WorkOne East
2525 N. Shadeland Avenue
Suite C-3
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 358-4500
WorkOne Express at College Park – Parkstone
9002 N. Purdue Road
Suite 200
Indianapolis, IN 46268
WorkOne West
3400 Lafayette Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 246-5400
To find other WorkOne centers outside of Marion County, click here.