Rexnord workers rally to save jobs, hope to catch attention of President Trump

INDIANAPOLIS -- Rexnord employees rallied outside the Rockville Road plant on Monday to protest the company’s decision to move their jobs to Mexico.

Rexnord announced last October that they would be shipping roughly 300 jobs to their Monterrey, Mexico and Texas plants. Those layoffs could begin as early as February.

But workers are still holding on to hope, and their message on Monday was clear: “Keep it made in America.”

The workers were hoping to catch the attention of the White House, specifically President Donald Trump.

“Hopefully President Trump and Vice President Pence will hear our voice and come calling, like he did for Carrier,” said Rob.

Trump visited Carrier in early December to announce a deal he had struck with the company to keep approximately 800 jobs at their Indianapolis plant. The company also agreed to invest $16 million into their Indiana facility.

In order to keep those jobs in Indy, Carrier will reportedly receive a $7 million tax break over the next 10 years.

Just a day after visiting Indianapolis to announce that deal, Trump took to social media to call out Rexnord for their plan to move to Mexico.

Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously firing all of its 300 workers. This is happening all over our country. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2016

Workers had hoped that the message was the beginning of his fight for their jobs as well. And although they haven't heard any more from the president, they'll fight until the end.

