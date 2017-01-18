Richmond Hill prosecutor Denise Robinson joining Indiana Attorney General's Office

INDIANAPOLIS -- One of the attorneys who led the prosecution of the Richmond Hill Explosion case is heading to the Indiana Attorney General's Office.

Deputy Prosecutor Denise Robinson, along with fellow deputy prosecutor Mark Hollingsworth, built the cases over nearly four years that put five people behind bars for the fatal 2012 explosion.

Brothers Mark Ray Leonard and Bob Leonard Jr. each received two consecutive life sentences for their roles in the case. Co-conspirators Glenn Hults and Gary Thompson both agreed to plea deals in the case. Thompson received 20 years in prison for his part in the alleged insurance scheme. Hults was sentenced in December to three years behind bars.

The woman who owned the house the group turned into a bomb, Monserrate Shirley, also agreed to a plea deal in exchange for testifying against her co-conspirators. She was sentenced in December as well to the maximum of 50 years in prison.

SPECIAL SECTION | Richmond Hill Explosion

Robinson has been a fixture at the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for years, often tapped to prosecute high-profile cases like Richmond Hill and the David Bisard case.

On Wednesday, newly sworn-in Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced that Robinson would be joining his staff as senior deputy attorney general.

Hill's staff also includes former WTHR reporter Jeremy Brilliant as communications director and former Marion County prosecutor Scott Newman, who will serve as chief counsel in the advisory division.