Richmond police help with surprise marriage proposal

RICHMOND, Ind. -- It was a normal Saturday afternoon. Matt Glover and his girlfriend, Savannah Rueda, were out for a drive when they got pulled over by an officer with Richmond Police.

It was far from a routine traffic stop.

The officer asked Matt and Savannah if they would both get out of their vehicle. When they did, Matt dropped down to one knee... and proposed.

Some women may not have appreciated the police-involved proposal, but Matt says Savannah totally got it.

"Savannah and I have a really fun relationship. We are always teasing and pranking each other. This just seemed like a great way to propose and I knew she would be surprised doing it this way. With the help of the Richmond Police Department, we now have a memory that will last forever," said Matt.

He calls the proposal "by far the best moment of my life."

Congrats to the newly engaged couple!