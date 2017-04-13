Road construction causes traffic issues on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS -- You could call them the signs of spring, drivers who take Meridian Street, Capitol Avenue and Fall Creek Parkway are seeing a lot more orange these days and spending a little more time behind the wheel than normal.

The Department of Public Works said they currently have more than half-dozen projects underway in downtown Indianapolis and that work won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

One of the major contributing factors to the rush-hour congestion is a major “Dig Indy” project that has Capitol Avenue between 28th and 29th Street closed to traffic. Crews with Citizen Energy Group are digging deep rock tunnels to help eliminate sewer overflows and prevent raw sewage from reaching nearby waterways.

Some of the heaviest traffic during the morning commute is on Meridian Street between 38th Street and Fall Cree Parkway. DPW said they currently have four projects underway in that area.

But a major project starting next week could put a damper on your commute through the rest of the year. Capitol Avenue between Fall Creek Parkway North Drive and Fall Creek Parkway South Drive will be closed for the next several months for a major bridge rehabilitation project.

The Department of Public Works says the following detour will be used during the Capitol Avenue construction.