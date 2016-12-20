Task force proposes gas tax increase to help fund long-term road, bridge repairs

INDIANAPOLIS -- The price you pay at the pump could go up by as much as $13 per month - if a proposal to fund long-term road and bridge repairs is passed next month.

It’s just one of several recommendations made in a final report from the state's road funding task force.

One of the chairs of that task force estimates that the state will need between $900 million and $1.2 billion dollars per year over the next 20 years to repair Indiana’s roads.

To pay for long-term fixes, the task force is recommending:

Immediate increases to gas, special fuel and motor carrier surcharge taxes – and annually indexing the rates of each to inflation

Considering user fees on electric and other alternative fuel vehicles

Exploring options for tolling on state highways and interstates

Implementing a new fee on all vehicles registered in the state

The task force will meet with state leaders next month to present their proposal and discuss their entire long-term plan.