Task force proposes gas tax increase to help fund long-term road, bridge repairs

INDIANAPOLIS -- The price you pay at the pump could go up by as much as $13 per month - if a proposal to fund long-term road and bridge repairs is passed next month.
It’s just one of several recommendations made in a final report from the state's road funding task force.
One of the chairs of that task force estimates that the state will need between $900 million and $1.2 billion dollars per year over the next 20 years to repair Indiana’s roads.
To pay for long-term fixes, the task force is recommending:
The task force will meet with state leaders next month to present their proposal and discuss their entire long-term plan.
