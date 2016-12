INDIANAPOLIS -- Rules and regulations that went into effect in the wake of the state fair stage collapse tragedy have expired.

Seven people were killed and nearly 100 injured when high winds toppled rigging and sent the roof of the stage onto fans waiting for the start of a concert at the State Fairgrounds in 2011.

The emergency rules required specific design and construction for equipment above a certain height and the staging to be inspected by the state.

The public was also to be kept a safe distance away from equipment in case there should be a collapse.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security spokesman John Erickson says they're working on permanent rules to take place of the emergency rules that were once in place, but that could take up to two years.

