Saint Joseph College to temporarily close at the end of sping semester amid financial troubles

RENSSELAER, Ind. -- Saint Joseph's College Board of Trustees has voted to temporarily close the college at its Rensselaer campus after the spring semester.

Around 1,100 students currently attend the private, Catholic liberal arts college.

A press release issued Friday by the school said the Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing program in Lafayette will remain open. Other programs not offered at the Rensselaer campus could also stay open, but no other programs were named.

The school said it is also starting a "Teach-Out" process with other schools to help students who will be continuing their education have a smooth transition.

“The temporary suspension of operations allows the possibility of something greater to come out of this decision, and to keep the mission of the College alive,” said Saint Joseph’s College President Robert A. Pastoor, Ed.D. “Given the financial challenges that remain, we are heartened for our students, faculty, staff and alumni that the more-than-125 year tradition of outstanding higher education will continue in some form for Saint Joseph’s College.”

The president issued a release about the school's financial troubles earlier this month that said they were in need of $100 million to stay open.

The school is holding two open forums on Monday to answer questions about the closing and programs offered. The times for those forums have not been released.

The college will also offer support meetings and counseling services to help students and staff process the emotions associated with the changes.

The college has also posted an F.A.Q. to answer any questions students might have.

The school has not said when they expect to reopen.

