Saint Joseph's College to remain closed despite $2 million fundraising campaign

RENSSELAER, Ind. – Despite raising millions of dollars, Saint Joseph’s College will remain temporarily closed this fall.

The Saint Joseph’s College Alumni Group raised over $2 million in hopes of keeping the school open. Unfortunately, the money raised was short of the $20 million goal.

The Alumni Association Board of Directors launched the fundraising campaign shortly after the college’s trustees voted in February to suspend operations due to financial troubles.

“The temporary suspension of operations allows the possibility of something greater to come out of this decision, and to keep the mission of the College alive,” said Saint Joseph’s College President Robert Pastoor shortly after the closing announcement. “Given the financial challenges that remain, we are heartened for our students, faculty, staff and alumni that the more-than-125 year tradition of outstanding higher education will continue in some form for Saint Joseph’s College.”

In February, Purdue University officials announced they would help Saint Joseph’s students complete their degrees.