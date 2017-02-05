Section of Pennsylvania Street set to close; could impact commute

Clear
INDIANAPOLIS – A section of Pennsylvania Street is set to close beginning Monday through Feb. 16 for utility installation.
Pennsylvania Street between Vermont and New York Streets will be closed but an alternate route will be available.
City officials recommend taking a detour on Capitol Avenue through Michigan Street.
Here are turn-by-turn directions to follow the detour if traveling southbound of Pennsylvania Street:
