Section of Pennsylvania Street set to close; could impact commute

Victoria T. Davis
4:45 PM, Feb 5, 2017

 (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

William Thomas Cain
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS – A section of Pennsylvania Street is set to close beginning Monday through Feb. 16 for utility installation.

Pennsylvania Street between Vermont and New York Streets will be closed but an alternate route will be available.

City officials recommend taking a detour on Capitol Avenue through Michigan Street.

Here are turn-by-turn directions to follow the detour if traveling southbound of Pennsylvania Street:

  • Turn right to head west on Michigan Street
  • Turn left on Capital Avenue
  • Turn left on New York Street
  • Turn right onto Pennsylvania Street

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News