Semi-truck spills 38,000 pounds of marbles on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS – Thousands of pounds of marbles spilled onto I-465 Saturday morning after a semi-truck crashed on the interstate.
Police said the truck crashed on I-465 southbound at the 41-mile marker around 8:30 a.m.
During the crash the truck spilled 38,000 pounds of marbles onto the interstate.
Indiana State Police said the truck driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The semi-trailer did detach from the truck but it ended in a ditch on the side of the road.
It took about three hours for crews to clean up the marbles, police said.
#Breaking A truck driver has lost his marbles...
Literally, 38,000 pounds of them on I-465 SB at the 41mm
No 🤕, 👀 for 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/XWHa6Wk8VE— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 21, 2017
