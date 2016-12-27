Apartment fire on Indianapolis' northeast side ruled arson

INDIANAPOLIS -- A fire at an apartment building on Indianapolis' northeast side was intentionally set, according to fire investigators.

Fire crews were called to the Phoenix Apartments in the 4100 block of Edgemere Court shortly before midnight.

A baby and mother, who were on a third-floor balcony, were among the seven people rescued.

No one was in the basement apartment where the fire started.

One woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

In all, 25 people were displaced. The Red Cross is helping them find temporary shelter.

Fire investigators are asking anyone with information about the fire to call Crime Stoppers.

Damage is estimated at $80,000