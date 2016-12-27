Apartment fire on Indianapolis' northeast side ruled arson

Clear
HI: 45°
LO: 28°
HI: 37°
LO: 29°
HI: 33°
LO: 26°
Firefighters had to rescue seven people, including a baby, after fire broke out at the Phoenix Apartments
25 people were forced out of their homes when fire broke out shortly after midnight at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northeast side
Fire broke out shortly after midnight at the Phoenix Apartments on Indianapolis' northeast side
Fire broke out just before midnight at the Phoenix Apartments on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS -- A fire at an apartment building on Indianapolis' northeast side was intentionally set, according to fire investigators.
Fire crews were called to the Phoenix Apartments in the 4100 block of Edgemere Court shortly before midnight.
A baby and mother, who were on a third-floor balcony, were among the seven people rescued.
No one was in the basement apartment where the fire started.
One woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
In all, 25 people were displaced. The Red Cross is helping them find temporary shelter.
Fire investigators are asking anyone with information about the fire to call Crime Stoppers.
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigators rule 4114 Edgemere Ct Fire Incendiary-Arson-Intentionally Set. Anyone w/ Info call @crimestoppers 317-262-TIPS pic.twitter.com/gXnLP6HdyK— IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) December 27, 2016
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigators rule 4114 Edgemere Ct Fire Incendiary-Arson-Intentionally Set. Anyone w/ Info call @crimestoppers 317-262-TIPS pic.twitter.com/gXnLP6HdyK
Damage is estimated at $80,000
Dry and chilly right now however afternoon sunshine will allow temperatures to warm to the mid-40s.
A man who was among five people convicted in a deadly Indianapolis house explosion will get the last punishment in the case.
One person was killed and another was injured following an accident Wednesday morning in Bartholomew County.
The Indianapolis Fire Department is asking you and your family to take steps to prevent fires in your home after an 'unprecedented'…
Two fires within an hour of each other kept Indianapolis firefighters busy Thursday night.