Seyfert's, other potato chip brands recalled

Light fog
HI: 41°
LO: 36°
HI: 50°
LO: 35°
HI: 58°
LO: 40°
Seven brands of sour cream and onion potato chips are under a recall notice for possible Salmonella contamination.
The parent company, Bickel's Snack Foods, is recalling all products that were made with milk products that could be contaminated.
No lab tests have confirmed the presence of Salmonella. No illnesses have been reported.
Anybody with these chips should throw them away. Contact Bickel's Snack Foods at 1-800-888-4646.
Warmer temperatures and an active pattern is the best way to describe the weather over the next few days.
The path for the Oakland Raiders is simple after they clinched their first playoff berth in 14 years. Win the final two games of the season…
Lafayette police are seeking help in finding a man who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Lafayette Friday evening.
Yuengling beer brand, the country’s oldest brewery founded in 1829 is coming to Indiana in 2017, according to officials at Monarch…
One teen battling Leukemia is looking to recruit you for blood donations.