Seyfert's, other potato chip brands recalled

Matt McKinney
12:27 PM, Dec 23, 2016
Seven brands of sour cream and onion potato chips are under a recall notice for possible Salmonella contamination.

The parent company, Bickel's Snack Foods, is recalling all products that were made with milk products that could be contaminated.

No lab tests have confirmed the presence of Salmonella. No illnesses have been reported.

  • Bon Ton - Size: 2.75 oz - UPC: 7004000224   
  • Seyfert - Size: 2 oz - UPC: 7593996049   
  • Seyfert- - Size: 5 oz- UPC: 7593905103  
  • Seyfert - Size: 8.5 oz - UPC: 7593905033  
  • Bickel's- Size: .75 oz - UPC: 7148700930  
  • Bickel's - Size:  2 oz - UPC: 7148700602    
  • Bickel's - Size:  7 oz - UPC: 7148721020     
  • Bickel's - Size: 8.5oz - UPC: 7148711030
  • Bon Ton - Size: 1.5 oz - UPC: 7004004132 
  • Troyer - Size:  2 oz - UPC: 7017500019   
  • Dan Dee - Size:  7/8 oz - UPC: 3720000014     
  • Dan Dee - Size:  2 oz - UPC: 3720000476  
  • Dan Dee - Size: 8.5 oz -UPC: 3720000504
  • Troyer-Size: 8.5 oz -UPC: 7017500060
  • Cabana - Size: 5 oz - UPC: 7277901085
  • Key Foods- Size: 6 Oz - UPC:  73296216671   

Anybody with these chips should throw them away. Contact Bickel's Snack Foods at 1-800-888-4646.

