Seyfert's, other potato chip brands recalled

Seven brands of sour cream and onion potato chips are under a recall notice for possible Salmonella contamination.

The parent company, Bickel's Snack Foods, is recalling all products that were made with milk products that could be contaminated.

No lab tests have confirmed the presence of Salmonella. No illnesses have been reported.

Bon Ton - Size: 2.75 oz - UPC : 7004000224

: 7004000224 Seyfert - Size: 2 oz - UPC: 7593996049

- Size: 2 oz - UPC: 7593996049 Seyfert- - Size: 5 oz- UPC: 7593905103

Seyfert - Size: 8.5 oz - UPC : 7593905033

: 7593905033 Bickel's - Size: .75 oz - UPC: 7148700930

- Size: .75 oz - UPC: 7148700930 Bickel's - Size: 2 oz - UPC : 7148700602

: 7148700602 Bickel's - Size: 7 oz - UPC : 7148721020

: 7148721020 Bickel's - Size: 8.5oz - UPC : 7148711030

: 7148711030 Bon Ton - Size: 1.5 oz - UPC : 7004004132

: 7004004132 Troyer - Size: 2 oz - UPC: 7017500019

Dan Dee - Size: 7/8 oz - UPC : 3720000014

: 3720000014 Dan Dee - Size: 2 oz - UPC: 3720000476

Dan Dee - Size: 8.5 oz -UPC : 3720000504

: 3720000504 Troyer-Size: 8.5 oz -UPC : 7017500060

: 7017500060 Cabana - Size: 5 oz - UPC : 7277901085

: 7277901085 Key Foods- Size: 6 Oz - UPC: 73296216671

Anybody with these chips should throw them away. Contact Bickel's Snack Foods at 1-800-888-4646.