Here at RTV6 we are proud to "Share the Love," and this February, we are asking you to open your hearts as well, and give back to kids right here in central Indiana.

Through the School on Wheels program, RTV6 has already donated thousands of books to under privileged kids in Indianapolis.

Now, we're taking it a step further.

In partnership with the Scripps Howard Foundation, we're launching a month-long campaign to "Share the Love" with School on Wheels by matching every donation made, up to $25,000.

Sally Bindley, CEO of School on Wheels said it's an important program for young students who don't have the same privileges as some of their peers.

"They go to school just like their homeless peers, but at the end of the day they got off a school bus and they walk into a shelter so their life after school is very different than their peers," said Bindley.

Their organization is dedicated to providing educational resources to homeless kids and ensuring they have the chance to achieve anything their peers can achieve.

Starting today and throughout the month of February RTV6 will match each donation made to School on Wheels.

You can also help by eating and shopping local.

The following restaurants and businesses will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the "Share the Love" campaign on certain days this month: