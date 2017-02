SPENCER, Ind. -- The man accused of abducting, molesting and killing a 1-year-old girl in Owen County, Indiana is expected to plead guilty.

According to Owen County Prosecutor Donald Vandermoere, Kyle Parker "provided a factual basis" for the murder and kidnapping charges on Friday.

The court took the pleas under advisement.

In March 2016, Parker was charged with eight counts related to the death of Shaylyn Ammerman. The eight counts were:

Murder

Rape

Child molesting where defendant is at least 21 years of age

Kidnapping

Aggravated battery when defendant is at least 18 years old

Strangulation

Obstruction of justice

Failure to report a dead body

Parker initially pleaded not guilty.

Shaylyn's father, Justin Ammerman, told RTV6 that Parker had been at his house the night his daughter disappeared.

RELATED | Funeral services, visitation times announced for Shaylyn Ammerman | Missing 1-year-old Shaylyn Ammerman found dead | 1-year-old missing from father's home in Spencer | Why no Amber Alert for Shaylyn Ammerman? | CALL 6: Murder suspect Kyle Parker on suicide watch

Shaylyn's body was found in a "very rural" area near the White River north of Gosport, Indiana. Her death has been ruled a homicide by asphyxiation. PHOTOS | The search for Shaylyn Ammerman | Candlelight vigil for Shaylyn Ammerman When initially questioned on March 23, Parker told police he wasn't carrying anything when he left the house and that he did turn around and wave at Adam. The court documents say that Parker's friends told police that Kyle liked pornographic videos with sadistic and masochistic themes, and that he was attracted to girls in the 12-14 age range. Kyle told police that isn't true. PREVIOUS | Court documents: Kyle Parker raped and murdered 1-year-old Shaylyn Ammerman An autopsy was performed on Shaylyn's body at the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville. Dr. Donna Stewart specializes in pediatric autopsies with sexual battery and molestation. Dr. Stewart said there were numerous "very apparent injuries" sustained in a sexual assault against Shaylyn. She told police this was the worst case of sexual trauma she had seen in her career.

A sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.