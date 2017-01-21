Shoes honor life of Carmel boy, raise money for cancer research

The shoes are $75, and $20 of every purchase goes to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for cancer research.
“During his fight, Brooks was inspired to start painting because his voice and physical abilities were failing him,” read the Bucketfeet website. “What resulted was his brightly colored vision of Heaven in tribute to his late English bulldog.”
Blackmore said so far, they have raised more than $14,000 for childhood cancer research.
“I was dreaming, and I didn’t think it would actually happen,” said Blackmore. “It was amazing that Brooks could do something so special that could now be shared with everybody. “