Shoes honor life of Carmel boy, raise money for cancer research

Kara Kenney, Katie Cox
7:56 PM, Jan 20, 2017
2 hours ago
Cox, Katie
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CARMEL, Ind. -- A Chicago-based shoe company is helping to honor a Carmel boy who passed away from cancer.

Bucketfeet is selling shoes in memory of Brooks Blackmore, who died in May 2016.

Tracey Blackmore, Brooks’ mother, said Brooks created a painting for her before he died.

He called the painting, “Sweet Pea Up In Heaven” in memory of his bulldog who had recently passed away.

The Bucketfeet shoes show Brooks’ painting, and are called “Sweet Pea Up In Heaven.”

The shoes are $75, and $20 of every purchase goes to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for cancer research.

“During his fight, Brooks was inspired to start painting because his voice and physical abilities were failing him,” read the Bucketfeet website. “What resulted was his brightly colored vision of Heaven in tribute to his late English bulldog.”

Blackmore said so far, they have raised more than $14,000 for childhood cancer research.

“I was dreaming, and I didn’t think it would actually happen,” said Blackmore. “It was amazing that Brooks could do something so special that could now be shared with everybody. “ 

RELATED| Call 6: Carmel mom honors sons memory by hiding hot wheels cars around town for others to find

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News