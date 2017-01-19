Noblesville man killed in fatal accident claimed hero by family

ANDERSON, Ind. – Riley Oberhart, the 24-year-old from Noblesville killed in a crash in Anderson, is credited by his family with saving the life of his younger sister Saturday night.

“It appears he thrust his body across the vehicle. Macy was actually sitting behind Dan, who was driving, and that was the part of the vehicle that was most seriously impacted. He managed to get his body between the impact and Macy," said Darin Oberhart, Riley's uncle.

Darin said Riley’s act didn’t surprise him, as he said Riley and Macy “adored each other 'till the end of the Earth.”

The accident happened as police were chasing a possible robbery suspect in the Anderson area around 11 p.m.

Anderson police said during the chase, Gary Agnew, 55, pulled into oncoming traffic to avoid a slow car and crossed into the path of a Lincoln MKZ, driven by Daniel Oberhart. Daniel's 14-year-old daughter, Macy, his wife Kathleen and his son, Riley, were also in the car.

Daniel and Riley were killed during the crash, and Macy and Kathleen were seriously injured.

RELATED | Three killed, two injured following police chase in Anderson

Members of the Oberhart family said the reality of the accident hasn’t set in completely.

“Everyone is still in shock,” said Darin. “We’re working through the processes of arrangements, getting Kathleen and Macy better and giving everyone else the opportunity to mourn losses.”

The family said the support from the community has helped them, but the road to recovery will be a long one.

“Kathleen is probably a little behind Macy on the recovery road because of her injuries. Macy is starting to perk up. We’re very lucky that we still have them both,” said Kelly Meyer, Kathleen’s sister.

Meyer believes both Kathleen and Macy will make a full recovery, but it will take long-term physical therapy and rehab.

Not only were the two children close, Meyer said Kathleen and Daniel were “true soulmates.”

“They met in high school and have been together for so long. Their whole world was their family,” she said.

Dave, Daniel’s brother, said the family would continue to uplift Kathleen.

“When something happens, everyone comes around, so she’s not alone,” he said.

What the siblings said they need help with most is money to continue to make arrangements and assist in Kathleen and Macy’s recovery.

“The reality is that the medical bills are going to be horrendous and with Kathleen not having any other family in Indianapolis, we’re going to need a lot of support from the neighbors to figure out how family can be here on a more ongoing basis to help them through their recovery,” said Kelly.

Family, friends, and neighbors from Noblesville created a GoFundMe account to help with those expenses.

The robbery suspect, Agnew, was also killed in the crash, according to the Madison County coroner.

The Anderson Police Department said it is their policy to chase suspects who are wanted for violent crimes.

"The police were doing what they were supposed to do," said Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.

Darin said he agreed and the “police were doing their job” by pursuing Agnew.

“The fault lies on the suspect and no one else,” he noted.

The siblings said when looking at photos of the accident, they were amazed that that Kathleen and Macy survived.

“You can’t take anything for granted,” said Kelly. “This type of thing always happens to other people, and your life truly changes in an instant when it’s you.”