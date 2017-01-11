SILVER ALERT: 73-year-old Westfield man missing

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- An elderly man from Westfield was reported missing by the Westfield Police Department.

Phillip Gangwer,73, is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with balding gray hair and hazel eyes.

Gangwer was last seen Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. in Westfield and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans, and black boots. Gangwer may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He is believed to be driving a Red 2016 Jeep Compass, with Indiana plate HN895.

If you have any information on Phillip Gangwer, contact the Westfield Police Department by calling (317) 773-1300 or 911.