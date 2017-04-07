SILVER ALERT: 78-year-old man missing from Gary could be in danger

GARY, Ind. -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old Gary, Indiana man police believe could be in danger.

George Porter was last seen on Saturday around noon.

Porter is described as a 78-year-old black male who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs roughly 119 pounds. He had a bald head and brown eyes.

Porter was last seen wearing a multi-colored hat, black double-breasted suit coat , cream colored sweater, tan pants and black shoes.

Indiana State Police say he may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on where George Porter may be contact the Gary Police Department by calling 219-660-0000 or 911.