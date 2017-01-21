SILVER ALERT: 87-year-old Greene County man missing

Victoria T. Davis
4:33 PM, Jan 21, 2017
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. -- A Silver Alert has been declared for a 87-year-old man from Greene County, Indiana.

Richard Griesemer, is from Bloomington, Indiana, about 86 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and is believed to be in danger.

He is described as a white man, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 175 pounds, with blue eyes and short white hair. He was wearing a purple or blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Griesemer is believed to be driving a White 1990 Ford F150 pickup truck, with Indiana plate WGD372.

Greene County Sheriff's Department by calling 812-384-4411 option 1.

