Silver Alert for missing Greenwood man cancelled

Robert Bratton
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. -- A state-wide Silver Alert has been canceled for an elderly man from Greenwood.
Robert Bratton, 84, was reported missing Saturday, January 28 at 8 p.m. in Shelbyville and was believed to be in danger.
The alert was canceled at 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Bratton was described as 5-feet-9 inches tall, 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. A picture of him is at the top of this story.
Bratton was last seen wearing a black fur winter hat, a light weight khaki jacket over a brown plaid shirt and khaki pants.
He was believed to be disoriented and required medical assistance.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Department did not provide any further details on the cancellation.
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story said the missing man was from Shelbyville, when in fact that's where he was last seen, but he is a resident of Greenwood. We regret the error.
