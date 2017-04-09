Six things you need to know this week: April 9, 2017

Lauren Casey
2:05 PM, Apr 9, 2017

Here are six things happening this week in Indianapolis

  • Meijer home grocery delivery begins Thursday
  • Pacers play their last season home game Wednesday at 8 p.m.
  • Indianapolis Motor Speedway opens racing exhibit honoring AJ Foyt on Friday
  • "Superhero" ballet shows at the Center for the Performing Arts
  • IMPD, Hubler Chevrolet partner to host Easter egg hunt Saturday
  • Presidential egg roll event takes place at the Benjamin Harrison site on Saturday

