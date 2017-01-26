Slurs spray-painted on east side property, police investigating

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two men living on the east side woke up to find slurs spray-painted on their shed Wednesday morning.

Nick Cobb said he’s lived at Shiloh Estates with his husband since late September.

He took his dogs out around 7:30 a.m. and noticed the graffiti on his shed. 

The words “Get Out” were spray-painted on the front of, and some even worse than that were painted on the sides.

“[We're] Angry, embarrassed, humiliated, pretty much ready to move,” said Cobb.

Cobb said he and his husband were already planning to move, and are scheduled to leave in five days – after a mutual agreement with the property management.

Property management told RTV6 they do not tolerate vandalism or that type of language and the graffiti had been removed from the shed. 

 

