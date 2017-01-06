Southwest adds nonstop flights to San Diego, Newark

INDIANAPOLIS -- As you look out the window to watch the snow fall, what better to think about than a trip to San Diego?

Southwest Airlines will begin a seasonal nonstop flight from Indianapolis to San Diego this year. The bad news? It only lasts June-August.

Indianapolis Airport Authority executive director Mario Rodriguez said San Diego is Indianapolis' top unserved market.

“San Diego is heavy with business opportunity, particularly in the tech sector, and it’s a favorite conference destination and a strong leisure hold in southern California,” he said in a release.

Southwest has increased its presence in Indianapolis of late. The airline offered 70 percent more seats out of Indianapolis in 2016 than in 2014.

Southwest also added new flights between New York via Newark and Indianapolis.