St. Monica Catholic Church sanctuary reopens after 2015 fire

Victoria T. Davis
6:07 PM, Apr 8, 2017
7:00 PM, Apr 8, 2017

St. Monica church sanctuary to reopen in time for Easter.

PHOTO/ST. MONICA CHURCH FACEBOOK PAGE

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS – Members of an Indy northwest side church moved back into their building after a fire caused it to close in 2015.

In September 2015, the narthex of St. Monica Catholic Church was destroyed by the fire, causing more than $2 million in damages.

Parishioners worshiped inside the church gym over the past 18 months.

“I feel like God has taken us all on a journey through this fire,” said Kim Marks, St. Monica parishioner. “Once it happened, we could see him working and in that year and a half he was getting us used to being with him and surrendering to him.”

The church held their first mass in the church Saturday evening.

RELATED | St. Monica Catholic Church holds first mass since fire | WATCH: Parishioners keep faith after Catholic church burns

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News