St. Monica Catholic Church sanctuary reopens after 2015 fire

INDIANAPOLIS – Members of an Indy northwest side church moved back into their building after a fire caused it to close in 2015.

In September 2015, the narthex of St. Monica Catholic Church was destroyed by the fire, causing more than $2 million in damages.

Parishioners worshiped inside the church gym over the past 18 months.

“I feel like God has taken us all on a journey through this fire,” said Kim Marks, St. Monica parishioner. “Once it happened, we could see him working and in that year and a half he was getting us used to being with him and surrendering to him.”

The church held their first mass in the church Saturday evening.

