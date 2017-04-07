Statewide Silver Alert canceled, missing 22-year-old Starke Co. woman located

Katie Cox
4:40 PM, Apr 5, 2017
3:42 PM, Apr 7, 2017
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. -- A statewide Silver Alert issued for a 22-year-old Starke County woman has been canceled. 

Dehani Salazar was reported missing on April 5 and was believed to be disoriented and require medical assistance. 

The Starke County Sheriff's Department said Salazar was located on Friday and is unharmed. 

No other details about her disappearance were released. 

