Stranger leaves kind note at Indy Islamic center

INDIANAPOLIS -- Members of an Islamic center on the city's north side say a woman's kind note is reminding them to keep fighting for what's right.

The Nur Allah Islamic Center posted a photo of the note that was left for them this week on their Facebook page, and they say it's been gaining a lot of positive attention.

Members say the note is just a small token of the positive reassurance they've received, both from those in Indiana and in nearby states, since the presidential election.

“This one here was very special,” said Michael Saahir, “Even though I didn’t hear her words its reading ink on paper, her passion and compassion came through.”

Saahir, who leads the Islamic center on 46th Street, said they posted the note to say thank you to the woman who left it, and in the hopes that it will continue to bolster positive reactions from the community.