Monday is a Knozone Action Day for air quality in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- With high temperatures expected in the high 80s and low 90s the next few days, Monday has been declared a Knozone Action Day.

A Knozone Action Day means the air quality may become unhealthy for everyone, but certain groups including children, the elderly, and anyone suffering from lung disease or other serious health problems should avoid spending a lot of time outside.

The forecast for Monday indicates that levels of ground-level ozone, which is the primary contributor to smog in urban areas, may be high.

Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors. That's why problems with ozone are more prevalent during the warmer months of the year.

On Knozone Action Days, you're encouraged to reduce your contribution to ground-level ozone by:

Reduce vehicle idling, including in drive-thru lanes

Walk, bike or use public transportation

Fill gas tanks after 7 p.m.

Set your thermostat a couple of degrees higher

"Knozone season" in Indianapolis runs from March through October.