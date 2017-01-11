SUV crashes into home on Indianapolis' west side

INDIANAPOLIS – An SUV crashed into a home on Indianapolis' west side Wednesday afternoon.

Indianapolis police arrived on the scene in the 2800 block of Fredonia Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. to find an SUV crashed into the side of a home.

Officers said a woman was inside during the crash but she was not hurt. The person driving the vehicle was not injured.

Police haven't released any information on exactly how the crash happened or if there will be any charges.