SUV crashes into Pike High School sign

INDIANAPOLIS – A vehicle was found crashed into the Pike High School sign early Friday morning.
Indianapolis police dispatch said the SUV was found at the school’s entrance on West 71st Street.
The driver of the vehicle was not located, according to dispatch.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
#SkyCam6 is flying above @PikeHighSchool where a SUV crashed into a sign. #rtv6 pic.twitter.com/xS81ussLfv— Michael (@MikeThePhotog) April 7, 2017
