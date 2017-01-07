SWAT called to attempted pharmacy robbery on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are searching for two men after an attempted armed robbery at a pharmacy on Indy's northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and SWAT were called to the scene at The Pyramids office complex on DePauw Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say an armed suspect attempted to rob the pharmacy inside the building and SWAT was called in to sweep the building and make sure he was no longer inside.

Officers are still searching for the suspect. No description has been released.

No other details have been released at this time.