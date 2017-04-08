Syrian Americans in central Indiana react to Trump's missile attack on Syrian air force base

INDIANAPOLIS -- Many Syrian Americans living in central Indiana say they agree with President Trump’s decision to launch missiles on Syrian military targets in response to this week’s chemical attack, and they hope that his actions will bring about change for the country many call home.

Marwan Batman brought his family of six to the United States after an attack destroyed his home and business in Syria.

“We adjusted fast, the kids learned English in schools,” said Batman. “I’m happy my kids are hearing the teacher’s voice instead of bombs and missiles.”

Batman said he’s happy his family is out of the path of those attacks, but his mother and five of his siblings still live in Syria. After seeing the images from the chemical attack earlier this week, Batman said President Trump’s airstrike brought him and his family hope.

“From happiness, I didn’t sleep until like 6 a.m. watching the news,” said Batman.

Batman and his wife kept their four children home from school on Friday to watch the news reports, using the attacks as an opportunity to teach their children about what is going on in the world and to show them how President Trump took a stand for the innocent.

“I ask President Trump to attack all air forces bases for Assad,” said Batman.

Nora Basha lost her cousin to a bombing in Aleppo in 2015 after a bomb fell in front of his two children, who were waiting to welcome him home from work.

“These stories are commonplace,” said Basha. “Everyone that has origins in Syria has a story like this, whether it’s a family member who was tortured, killed, displaced, this is something that has affected the entire country.”

Basha said her aunts, uncles and cousins still live in Syria, but she was born in the United States after her parents fled the country.

“For my parents, staying in Syria was a death sentence,” said Basha. “That’s how people living in Syria feel today. They’re under siege. They go days without food, water and electricity.”

Basha said they also live in paralyzing fear.

“They can’t live their lives, they can’t go to sleep, this is something that encompasses them,” said Basha. “They don’t know when a bomb will hit their homes. They’re not safe inside or outside.”

Many Syrian Americans say they’re confident Assad will not leave power unless he’s taken out by force, but they think last night’s attack by President Trump could be a big step in that direction.

Basha’s message to Trump: Please don’t let your attacks stop here.

“Now that you are in charge we are asking you to show more force against the Assad regime in Syria,” said Basha. “Please, please attack him with force.”

