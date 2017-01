INDIANAPOLIS -- A Syrian doctor, diagnosed with cancer, is worried he may never be able to see his family again, because of the president’s immigration ban.

Morhaf Alachkar, 33, is Syrian and a doctor at IU Methodist Hospital’ He’s been living in the United States for nearly a decade, but his family still lives in Syria.

Alachkar was recently diagnosed with metastic lung cancer. Although recent tests have come back positive, he's still unsure of what his future holds.

“I’m scared. I am scared because as a patient, I face the uncertainty of my fate,” said Alachkar.

Because of the travel ban, he’s now worried that he may never get a chance to see his family again.

“I may not be here in a few months, and my family, because they are Syrian, cannot come visit me,” said Alachkar.

Alachkar said he’s also worried about other Syrian refugees, who can longer enter the U.S. because of the executive order.

“I face death and I think, okay it might come in a few months. Syrian people are facing it as in it might come in the next moment.”

Alachkar joined hundreds of others over the weekend, as they protested the ban at the Indianapolis International Airport.

“It was one of the most painful things I’ve done,” said Alachkar. “But I had to do it, because they’re probably suffering more than I am.”

