INDIANAPOLIS -- Alan Omar, a Syrian refugee, said he’s heartbroken that as it stands, his family may never be united.

“This is kind of unfair because most of the people are not bad,” Omar said.

Still in his early 20s, Omar has already seen the good and evil in the world. His family fled Aleppo to escape death.

“Thank God we came here,” Omar said. “We left Syria because of these people.”

He and his parents eventually made it to Turkey, then to Indiana. He spent almost four years without any education as a teenager.

“They only choose the people who have a clean, clean, clean background,” he said.

His sister, a brother, and most of his family are still in danger, waiting.

The immigration and travel order puts a halt on the wait.

“Everyday they call us like ‘What is the news?’” Omar said. “We tell them to [keep hoping]. They have their children. They need to see their future in their eyes.”

While he can’t visit, he says he can and must have hope for them.

“We always try to give them hope,” he said. “Maybe one day something will change.”