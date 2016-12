INDIANAPOLIS -- Marion County is looking for input from residents on whether they should lift a ban on electronic billboards.

Government officials are in the early stages of what is expected to be a comprehensive update to the ordinance regulating all signs, including electronic billboards.

The Department of Metropolitan Development is asking residents to fill out a pair of surveys to help them make these decisions.

SURVEY LINK ONE

SURVEY LINK TWO

They’re looking for information on whether you would support digital signs and billboards and how far you think they need to be from homes.

Right now, digital billboards are only allowed on state property.

A task force of about thirty people will review your suggestions and revisit the ordinance, which city officials say hasn’t been changed in over a decade.