Teenage leukemia patient holds blood drive in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – One teen battling Leukemia is looking to recruit you for blood donations.

Graydn Rogers, 17, is spearheading a blood donation drive in Kokomo as he is in the middle of his second bout with the disease – his first when he was 3 years old.

"It would be a perfect time to do it now,” said Rogers. “There are other people out there who need it. I might need it later. I think it would be really cool to give back and help out as much as I can."

Although he has a potentially deadly disease, he continues to do activities those his age like to do, like play video games.

He is also an Eagle Scout, a wrestler, football player, and he received a letter from President Obama for his work as a volunteer in the community.

Rogers is now undergoing treatment at the hospital and his thoughts aren’t on sports, but on the blood drive to help other oncology patients on his floor.

Those interested in donating can do so Dec. 28 at Woodland Church of God starting at noon.

He will undergo a two-year chemotherapy regimen and Rogers' father said his son has a 40 to 70 percent chance of a complete recovery.