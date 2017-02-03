The rules for navigating a roundabout could soon change in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- The rules about how you navigate roundabouts in the state of Indiana could soon change if a new law passes the Senate.

The House has already unanimously approved the bill which would require all vehicles to yield to any semi or truck 40 ft. or larger when approaching, or in a roundabout, regardless of which lane the smaller vehicle is in.

Semis would also have as much freedom to negotiate their turns in a roundabout as they need, that includes cutting into the next lane if necessary.

The proposed law also states that if two semis approach the roundabout at the same time, the semi on the left has the right-of-way and the semi on the right must yield.

Those right-of-way rules would apply to all vehicles no less than 10-feet wide under the new legislation.

The idea is to keep traffic moving and make the counter-clockwise flow a little safer for everyone.

In fact, the Federal Highway Administration’s statistics show that roundabouts reduce the number of and severity of crashes compared to intersections with stop signs or stoplights.

Roundabouts have become a more familiar sight to drivers in the Indianapolis area. With Carmel being considered the "roundabout capital of the U.S." The city recently added its 100th roundabout and it doesn't look like they're going to quit building those traffic circles anytime soon.

RELATED | Roundabout leader Carmel may build more traffic circles | Carmel could get first highway roundabouts

The proposed law regarding roundabouts in Indiana will now move to the Senate for consideration.

If the bill gets the green light from the general assembly and the governor the new rules would take effect statewide on July 31.

Watch the video above for some advice on using roundabouts from drivers in the “round-about capital of the world.”

RELATED | Roundabout in Carmel wins International Roundabout of the Year award | 6 things to know about Carmel roundabouts | Franklin Township to get 5 new roundabouts in 2019