When you look back on 2016, what moments will you remember? Most likely, they’re the memories that tugged at your heartstrings.

We’ve had lots of those this past year in central Indiana. Some that made us cry. Others that made us cheer. No matter the emotion, they are the stories that moved us in 2016.

January 12

Andrew Smith, a former standout Butler basketball player, died at the age of 25 following his second battle with cancer. Smith beat the disease once in 2014 after his heart gave out and he was technically dead for 22 minutes. But the cancer came back in May 2015. Smith underwent a bone marrow transplant in early November 2015. He used the experience to spread the word about the importance of bone marrow registration. One of Smith’s former teammates, Emerson Kampen, was inspired to join the registry and found that he was a match for a 59-year-old man who was battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the same cancer Smith had. Unfortunately, in early December, Smith learned the transplant had failed, and on January 12, there was this message from his wife, Samantha:

Andrew peacefully passed away in his sleep and in my arms as I told him I loved him this morning. Love you always, Smith. — Samantha Smith (@Samantha44Smith) January 12, 2016

January 26

A school bus jumped the curb outside Amy Beverland Elementary School in Indianapolis. The bus driver told firefighters she saw Principal Susan Jordan push two 10-year-old students out of the way before she was hit by the bus and killed.

Jordan, 69, worked at Amy Beverland for 22 years. She was remembered as an amazing educator who touched the lives of hundreds of children. In March, Jordan was honored by the National Association of Elementary School Principals. Her name was added to the Tree of Life memorial, which honors the lives and service of those who have made extraordinary sacrifices as school leaders.

.

RTV6 also organized the #BooksforBeverland book donation drive to support one of Jordan’s favorite things: reading. Nearly 2,500 books were collected for Lawrence Township schools.

February 17

Boone County Sheriff Michael Nielsen said the murder of a Zionsville mother and her son was “absolutely one of the worst things” he had ever seen. Katherine Giehll’s husband came home to find her and their son, 4-year-old Raymond, dead from gunshot wounds. It would have been Katie’s 31st birthday.

Police say the man who shot them was Giehll’s uncle, Lucius Oliver Hamilton III. He was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a downtown Indianapolis hotel. Police say the motive for the killings was inheritance money.

March 4

“My wife’s greatest dream came true today. She is in heaven. The cancer is gone, the pain has ceased and all her tears are dry.” With those words, Rory Feek announced the death of his wife, Joey, to the world. The country music singer had been battling cervical and colon cancer. Millions read the blog that Rory wrote to keep the public updated on Joey’s condition and document their journey.

The couple moved from Tennessee back to Joey’s hometown of Alexandria, Indiana when she decided to end treatment. Joey Feek was 40 years old.

March 7

“I fought a good fight. I finished my football race, and after 18 years, it’s time. God bless all of you, and God bless football.” After an 18-year career, two Super Bowl wins and countless broken records, Peyton Manning announced he was retiring from football.

Manning ended his career with the Denver Broncos and a win in Super Bowl 50, his 200th career win including playoffs. Manning was drafted by the Colts in 1998 and played in Indianapolis for 14 years, including one Super Bowl.

TIMELINE | Peyton Manning's most memorable moments

His is a legacy that extends far beyond the football field, including his role at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent.

March 20

Deputy Carl Koontz was much more than a member of the Howard County Sheriff’s Department. He was a new father with a young family and a school resource officer at Northwestern Community Schools. Koontz, 27, was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Russiaville. The suspect was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Deputy Koontz’ fellow deputies remembered him as a dedicated officer and a true friend. In her eulogy, Koontz’ wife Kassandra said, “Carl has touched so many people. Even though his courageous act took him physically, his legacy will live on forever.”

PHOTOS | Memorial gallery for Deputy Koontz | Service for Deputy Koontz

March 24

For 36 hours, the frantic search was on for 1-year-old Shaylyn Ammerman. Her father reported her missing from his home in Spencer. Shaylyn’s grandmother said she put the little girl to bed and when they woke up, she was gone. Shaylyn’s body was found in a remote area near the White River northeast of Gosport. Kyle Parker, 22, was charged with taking Ammerman from her crib, sexually assaulting her and then killing her before dumping her body. Five new counts were filed in September and prosecutors said they would ask for life without parole.

TIMELINE | The murder of Shaylyn Ammerman

May 29

After many tears had fallen, finally a reason to cheer. The 100th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The race was historic for so many reasons. IMS officials had the pleasure of announcing all reserved seats and general admission tickets were sold out. And for the first time in 66 years, the blackout on the race was lifted. People in central Indiana were able to watch the 100th running live on television. The race was also the first Indianapolis 500 to be broadcast in color live to the Indianapolis area. And what a finish – rookie Alexander Rossi took the checkered flag on an empty gas tank!

They had to top Rossi's car off with gas to get to Victory Circle #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/u7eYLjCDEH — RTV6 Indianapolis (@rtv6) May 29, 2016

ROAD TO 100 | A look back at 100 years of the Indy 500

PHOTOS | The 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 | The most ridiculous fans at the Indy 500 | Trash at the 500 - there's a lot of it

August 7

The jubilation from the Indy 500 was short-lived. Bryan Clauson, a Noblesville resident who drove in the IndyCar series, died from injuries he suffered in a violent crash while leading the 39th annual Belleville Nationals. Clauson had three starts in the Indy 500 including a 23rd place finish.

Our heart goes out to the family & friends of @BryanClauson. He will be missed dearly by IMS and the racing family. pic.twitter.com/VRuON5pS4G — Indy Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 8, 2016

Clauson was considered the nation’s top short-track dirt-car driver. He won four USAC national championships and was participating in his 116th race when he was killed. Bryan Clauson was 27.

September 14

The images are tough to shake. Family and friends of Mack Taylor, 23, and Alexander Brown, 24, saw their bodies before police were able to clear the scene on Indianapolis’ northeast side.

(NOTE: Video contains disturbing images)

MORE | Indianapolis reacts to video after bodies were found; Why we chose to post the video

It started when police responded to a call from a woman who reported her boyfriend missing. Officers who arrived at 3025 Gladstone Avenue found ‘blood and brain matter everywhere,' according to the police report. The bodies were found lying in an alley in the 2900 block of Gladstone. While at the crime scene, a little boy came up to RTV6’s Melissa Mahadeo with a letter he wrote explaining why he wants the violence to stop. 8-year-old Reese Hamilton would later lead a neighborhood march for peace.

This little boy just wrote this letter after seeing the crime tape in his neighborhood. Begging for violence to end pic.twitter.com/7hD34zY2mN — Melissa Mahadeo (@MelissaMahadeo) September 14, 2016

September 27

An Amber Alert for two missing Fort Wayne children ended in tragedy. Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor , 6, went missing Monday morning. That evening, an Elkhart police officer was stopped by Amber Pasztor, who was driving the vehicle involved in the Amber Alert. Officers said Pasztor told them that she had two dead people in the vehicle with her. Liliana and Rene were found in the back seat. The Elkhart County coroner said the two died from asphyxiation.

Their mother was charged with two counts of murder. Prosecutors said they would seek a sentence of life without parole for Pasztor.

November 17

In Darlington, another tragedy involving a mother accused of killing her two children. Police say Brandi Worley admitted to killing her 7-year-old son Tyler and 3-year-old daughter Charlee. According to court documents, Worley said her husband was divorcing her and going to take the children. She said, “I did not want him taking them, so I stabbed them.” Worley stabbed herself as well, telling police, “I just wanted to die with them.” She pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

Here’s hoping to fewer tears and more cheers in the new year ahead.