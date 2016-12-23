When you look back on 2016, what moments will you remember? Most likely, they’re the memories that tugged at your heartstrings.
We’ve had lots of those this past year in central Indiana. Some that made us cry. Others that made us cheer. No matter the emotion, they are the stories that moved us in 2016.
January 12
Andrew Smith, a former standout Butler basketball player, died at the age of 25 following his second battle with cancer. Smith beat the disease once in 2014 after his heart gave out and he was technically dead for 22 minutes. But the cancer came back in May 2015. Smith underwent a bone marrow transplant in early November 2015. He used the experience to spread the word about the importance of bone marrow registration. One of Smith’s former teammates, Emerson Kampen, was inspired to join the registry and found that he was a match for a 59-year-old man who was battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the same cancer Smith had. Unfortunately, in early December, Smith learned the transplant had failed, and on January 12, there was this message from his wife, Samantha:
Andrew peacefully passed away in his sleep and in my arms as I told him I loved him this morning. Love you always, Smith.
A school bus jumped the curb outside Amy Beverland Elementary School in Indianapolis. The bus driver told firefighters she saw Principal Susan Jordan push two 10-year-old students out of the way before she was hit by the bus and killed.
Jordan, 69, worked at Amy Beverland for 22 years. She was remembered as an amazing educator who touched the lives of hundreds of children. In March, Jordan was honored by the National Association of Elementary School Principals. Her name was added to the Tree of Life memorial, which honors the lives and service of those who have made extraordinary sacrifices as school leaders.
Boone County Sheriff Michael Nielsen said the murder of a Zionsville mother and her son was “absolutely one of the worst things” he had ever seen. Katherine Giehll’s husband came home to find her and their son, 4-year-old Raymond, dead from gunshot wounds. It would have been Katie’s 31st birthday.
Police say the man who shot them was Giehll’s uncle, Lucius Oliver Hamilton III. He was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a downtown Indianapolis hotel. Police say the motive for the killings was inheritance money.
March 4
“My wife’s greatest dream came true today. She is in heaven. The cancer is gone, the pain has ceased and all her tears are dry.” With those words, Rory Feek announced the death of his wife, Joey, to the world. The country music singer had been battling cervical and colon cancer. Millions read the blog that Rory wrote to keep the public updated on Joey’s condition and document their journey.
“I fought a good fight. I finished my football race, and after 18 years, it’s time. God bless all of you, and God bless football.” After an 18-year career, two Super Bowl wins and countless broken records, Peyton Manning announced he was retiring from football.
Manning ended his career with the Denver Broncos and a win in Super Bowl 50, his 200th career win including playoffs. Manning was drafted by the Colts in 1998 and played in Indianapolis for 14 years, including one Super Bowl.
The jubilation from the Indy 500 was short-lived. Bryan Clauson, a Noblesville resident who drove in the IndyCar series, died from injuries he suffered in a violent crash while leading the 39th annual Belleville Nationals. Clauson had three starts in the Indy 500 including a 23rd place finish.
An Amber Alert for two missing Fort Wayne children ended in tragedy. Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor , 6, went missing Monday morning. That evening, an Elkhart police officer was stopped by Amber Pasztor, who was driving the vehicle involved in the Amber Alert. Officers said Pasztor told them that she had two dead people in the vehicle with her. Liliana and Rene were found in the back seat. The Elkhart County coroner said the two died from asphyxiation.