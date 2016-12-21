Thousands of child strollers recalled due to cut, fall hazard

More than 29,000 Qbit child strollers are under a recall notice, due to a risk of cuts or falls.

The strollers, produced by Aria Child, could pinch the caregivers hand at the folding side hinge. Also, the stroller can fold during use, which could injure the caregiver or the child in the stroller.

The affected strollers were manufactured from March 25, 2015-March 9, 2016 and have the following model numbers:

10AW1G-AQU2U

10AW1G-RAS2U

10AW1G-WHT2U

10AW1G-CHA4U

10AW1G-CIR5U

The strollers were sold at Babies R Us and other stores, as well as sold online at Albeebaby.com, Amazon.com, Dmartstores.com and Medbroad.com.

Five people have been pinched by the hinge, with four of those needing stitches for cuts. There were also 71 reports of the stroller folding, resulting in 12 minor bumps or bruises and one fractured wrist and elbow by an adult.

Anybody with the stroller should stop using it, and contact Aria Child for a replacement by calling 888-591-5540 or visiting ariachild.com.