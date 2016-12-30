Three groups from Indiana to take part in presidential inauguration parade

Three Indiana groups have accepted invitations to participate in the presidential inauguration parade in January 2017, according to the presidential inaugural committee.

Columbus North High School Band, Culver Academy Equestrian and the Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team will take part in the parade following the swearing in of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Jan. 20.

“People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump’s inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries,” said PIC CEO Sara Armstrong. “As participants follow in the footsteps of our new president and vice president down Pennsylvania Avenue, they will be adding their names to the long list of Americans who have honored our country by marching in the inaugural parade.”

The three groups were included on the initial list released by the committee, but more than 8,000 people, representing 40 organizations will participate.