Three killed, two injured following police pursuit in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Three people died and two others were seriously injured in a crash following a police pursuit in Anderson late Saturday night.

Police responded to a call of an armed robbery shortly after 11 p.m. at the Pizza Hut, 2607 Nicol Avenue.

Officers say they tried to pull over a Honda Odyssey matching the description of the vehicle involved in the robbery, but it took off north on Raible Avenue.

The driver of the Odyssey pulled into oncoming traffic to avoid a slower vehicle and crossed into the path of a Lincoln MKZ at the intersection of Raible and Briar Road, according to Anderson Police.

Police say four members of one family were in the MKZ. The driver was identified as 53-year-old Daniel Oberhart of Noblesville by the Madison County Coroner. His 24-year-old son, Riley, later died at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Mrs. Oberhart and her daughter, ages 50 and 14, are being treated for serious injuries at Methodist.

Police say the armed robbery suspect, who was driving the Honda Odyssey, was also killed. He's been identified as Gary Agnew, 55, of Anderson by the coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.